Mary Vilakazi makes it a first for FirstRand
In major shake-up, banking group appoints a black woman as boss
08 October 2023 - 07:41
FirstRand's newly appointed CEO Mary Vilakazi is hoping her appointment will inspire township residents and women to climb the corporate ladder.
“If my appointment inspires a person in Alex to believe that anything is possible, that would be a great outcome,” said Vilakazi, who was born and grew up in Alexandra, Johannesburg, in an interview with Business Times...
