New brooms cross FirstRand
It's a wholesale executive overhaul with a new CEO, new fintech head and a new chair at Africa's most valuable banking group
05 October 2023 - 07:30
Africa’s most valuable banking group FirstRand has announced sweeping leadership changes that take place over the next six months. These will see a new board chair, CEO and boss of its retail banking division, all starting their new roles within a short space of time.
CEO Alan Pullinger is stepping down next year after six years as group CEO. COO Mary Vilakazi, who has been preparing for the role since her appointment to that position in 2018, will take over at that point...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.