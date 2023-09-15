CHRIS THURMAN: Reimagining Pierneef’s white rural aesthetic
For Johan Stegmann, the iconic painter is a useful sparring partner
15 September 2023 - 05:00
The figure of JH Pierneef (1886-1957) continues to hover like a spectral presence over the SA art scene. His work regularly fetches the highest prices at prestigious auctions. He is an unavoidable art historical point of reference.
For some artists, this inspires homage or earnest imitation; for others, it calls for parody and subversion, an Oedipal mockery of the ghostly father figure...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.