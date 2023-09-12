TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: MultiChoice needs new governance regime after Patel exit
MultiChoice has faced claims of anticompetitive behaviour and excessive pricing in some of its key markets such as SA, Nigeria and Kenya
MultiChoice is changing the guard at the top. The pay-TV operator said on Monday that its chair, Imtiaz Patel, would step down in March (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/companies/telecoms-and-technology/2023-09-11-imtiaz-patel-steps-down-as-multichoice-chair/) and be replaced by independent director Elias Masilela. The former head of the Public Investment Corporation faces an arduous task. He will have to oversee the R34bn group’s journey through a triple challenge of governance, clashes with regulators and competition.
Patel, who stepped down as CEO of the company in 2019 after almost a decade, has been instrumental in transforming MultiChoice from a traditional satellite broadcaster into a diversified media and entertainment company. Under his leadership, the group launched new platforms such as Showmax and DStv Now, and invested heavily in local content and sports rights. ..
