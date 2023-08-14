WANDILE SIHLOBO: SA agricultural export earnings likely to be below 2022’s record
Lower commodity prices, restrictions to exports of some livestock products and stringent EU regulations on citrus black spot disease are the main challenges
SA’s agricultural export earnings will likely soften this year from the 2022 record. Lower commodity prices, ongoing restrictions to exports of some livestock products because of foot-and-mouth disease, and stringent regulations on citrus black spot disease in the EU are among the factors likely to result in lower export earnings.
While SA’s agricultural exports have remained relatively solid in the first few months of the year, we are expecting the effects of these challenges to be more evident in the second half. SA’s agricultural exports for the first five months of this year were robust, amounting to $5.06bn, roughly unchanged from the corresponding period in 2022...
