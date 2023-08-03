KHAYA SITHOLE: Riverlea a tipping point in the scourge of unlawful mining
03 August 2023 - 05:00
This week, SA’s descent into the winter of discontent accelerated as the scourge of illegal mining reached a tipping point in the community of Riverlea.
The competition between rival groups of illegal miners which results in gunfights has condemned residents to a life of fear. The intersection points between illegal mining, poverty, undocumented migrants and poor law enforcement represent a snapshot of the national crisis...
