HILARY JOFFE: Brics currency is not on the cards
Despite what politicians have said, it is not on the agenda for the summit in SA
10 July 2023 - 05:00
It’s being debated in academic journals and editorialised in the media. But if there are plans for a common currency for Brazil, Russia, India, China and SA, one place these are not under discussion is at the Brics themselves.
Word is that the finance ministers and central bank governors of the bloc have not even been asked to look at the topic ahead of August’s Brics summit. And the department of international relations & cooperation’s Clayson Monyela is insistent that the idea of a common currency is not on the agenda for discussion at the summit...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now