KABELO KHUMALO: As US century fades, the dollar’s hegemony becomes its last stand

Washington's weaponisation of the dollar to get its way in foreign policy is losing its lustre

23 June 2023 - 14:03

It was Time founder and publisher Henry Luce who in the 1940s, described the 20th century as America’s to have or lose. With the exactitude of a prophet, Luce in a 4 500-word column, foresaw the dominance of US values on the world’s stage.

Titled “20th Century is the American Century,” Luce’s piece placed economic dominance at the centre of Washington being leader of the free world...

