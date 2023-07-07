PODCAST | Is a Brics currency a viable option?

Arguments for the use of a different reserve currency than the US dollar are not new. And once again this year, with weaker emerging market currencies and economies, some members of the Brics (Brazil, Russia, India, China and SA) bloc have suggested the creation of a Brics currency. But how viable is this suggestion?

In this podcast, Adriaan Pask, chief investment officer of PSG Wealth explains the requirements for a reserve currency and why it’s unlikely that the US dollar will be dethroned any time soon.