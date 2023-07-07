Economy

PODCAST | Is a Brics currency a viable option?

PSG Wealth's Adriaan Pask explains why its unlikely the US dollar will be dethroned as a reserve currency any time soon

07 July 2023 - 08:37
Sponsored
Picture: 123RF/peshkova
Picture: 123RF/peshkova

Arguments for the use of a different reserve currency than the US dollar are not new. And once again this year, with weaker emerging market currencies and economies, some members of the Brics (Brazil, Russia, India, China and SA) bloc have suggested the creation of a Brics currency. But how viable is this suggestion?

In this podcast, Adriaan Pask, chief investment officer of PSG Wealth explains the requirements for a reserve currency and why it’s unlikely that the US dollar will be dethroned any time soon.

This article was paid for by PSG Wealth.

Affiliates of the PSG Konsult Group, which includes PSG Wealth, are authorised financial services providers. Visit psg.co.za for more information.

ALSO LISTEN TO:

PODCAST | How have high interest rates affected financial markets?

SPONSORED | PSG Wealth chief investment officer, Adriaan Pask, discusses the recent collapse of US banks and if SA has been affected
Companies
1 month ago

PODCAST | How to turn a financial plan into an action plan

The right financial adviser will help you stay the course in uncertain times, says PSG Wealth
Markets
2 months ago

PODCAST | Rising government debt: Should we be worried?

SPONSORED | PSG Wealth’s chief investment officer, Adriaan Pask, discusses this global trend and compares SA’s debt levels with the rest of the world
Companies
3 months ago
subscribe

Latest

1.
WATCH: Inflation expectations rise
Economy
2.
Higher inflation expectations stoke fears of ...
Economy
3.
Lesetja Kganyago says rate hikes will end, but ...
News
4.
WATCH: SA’s mental health crisis costs the ...
Economy
5.
Food prices will rise as infrastructure fails, ...
Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.