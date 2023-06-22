Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: Take note, Mr President

Investors have welcomed Nigeria’s market-friendly moves

22 June 2023 - 05:00

President Cyril Ramaphosa could take a leaf from the book of his Nigerian counterpart, Bola Tinubu, when it comes to getting things done.

The newly elected Nigerian leader won barely more than a third of the vote in February and was sworn in less than a month ago, yet he has already suspended the head of the anticorruption agency, fired the central bank governor, scrapped the country’s unorthodox foreign exchange restrictions and ditched its fuel subsidies...

