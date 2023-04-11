Opinion / Columnists

NEIL MANTHORP: Grass can be greener on the other side of a closed IPL window

Everywhere younger, fresher players step up to make their mark as the stars go on their annual trek

11 April 2023 - 05:00 NEIL MANTHORP

As much as the Indian Premier League (IPL) continues to expand into the most fertile parts of the game, chopping down trees to make way for its growing fields of hay in bountiful sunshine, there are increasing signs of life where doom-mongers predicted only parched soil and dead coral.

Always slowly and with reverential caution where appropriate, cricket players and administrators about the world are learning that there is a life to be lived outside the IPL “window”, even if it has never, and will never, be open to them...

