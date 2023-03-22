Opinion / Columnists

MICHAEL FRIDJHON: A short mental journey from Dom Perignon to sake

Champagne ages for a long time, which is why Richard Geoffroy has decided to make sake

22 March 2023 - 05:03

After 28 years of heading up winemaking at Dom Perignon, chef de cave Richard Geoffroy decided to focus his not inconsiderable expertise on making sake. It would be an understatement to say that this was hardly an obvious career move.

It’s easy to understand why he might want to exchange the high-pressured existence of driving style and quality at what is undoubtedly the world’s largest luxury wine brand for something a little less stressful. It’s just as easy to understand why he might want to exit the field of champagne entirely. Where else would you go after nearly three decades in the cellars of Dom?..

