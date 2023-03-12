Big business is at the end of its tether over government dysfunction.
Affluent South Africans have increased their spending on takeaways, eating out and travelling since the end of Covid lockdowns, but those less well-off are grappling with an almost 50% increase in grocery costs as rising inflation bites.
This is according to a study released this week of consumer spending shifts before, during, and after the pandemic. The second Spendtrend23, conducted by Discovery Bank and Visa, found that grocery spend continued to be by far the biggest item for consumers across all segments between 2019 and 2022...
The Big Read
Poor hit hardest by food price inflation, study shows
As some splurge on travel and dining out after Covid, others struggle to eat
