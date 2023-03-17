Eleven large US banks step in to shore up First Republic Bank’s coffers to stabilise the lender
Spending on infrastructure rises and there are signs of less weakness in property investment
Energy won’t be used to boost the ANC, says the new electricity minister
Business Day TV spoke to minister of electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa
MD Vuslat Bayoglu says fossil fuels will remain an important part of the energy mix for decades, including the manufacture of renewable energy equipment
Results of the survey are one of many factors that the MPC uses to decide on the interest rate
Filings for rescue support the assessment that SA has an ever-weakening economy
Villages cut off and communities stranded after destruction in Malawi, Mozambique and Madagascar
A win on Saturday could put SuperSport United in pole position to claim the runners-up spot
Named after an iconic highway, the arthouse studio was the biggest winner at the Oscars
African art forms have long been subjected to fetishisation by the Global North. Throughout the 20th century, the art historians of the West focused much of their attention on fetish objects when discussing African artistic traditions — indeed, the fetish stood metonymically for art in and from Africa. At the start of the 21st century, a different kind of fetishisation emerged: even as art collectors increasingly saw contemporary African artworks as desirable investments, this was often born out of a fascination with their “exoticism” and novelty rather than inherent aesthetic or other qualities.
In recent years, however, the African art market (both the art market in Africa, and the global market for works by African artists) has developed greater nuance as it continued to grow in dollar terms. Much of this is attributable to gallerists, curators and auctioneers advocating a better understanding and appreciation of the artists they represent...
CHRIS THURMAN: Even billionaires want bargains: ultracontemporary artists raise the stakes
The African art market has developed greater nuance as it continues to grow in dollar terms
