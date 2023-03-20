Opinion / Columnists

WANDILE SIHLOBO: Insights guiding our thinking about SA agricultural growth prospects in 2023

Solutions to load-shedding are crucial to SA’s agricultural outlook

BL Premium
20 March 2023 - 17:00

Over the coming months we will receive various data releases to help guide our thinking on SA’s agricultural growth prospects in 2023. The available soft insights suggest that the near-term growth prospects of SA’s agricultural economy look weak after subdued growth of just 0.3% year-on-year in 2022.

For example, the livestock and poultry industries, which account for roughly half of the agricultural sector’s value, are under pressure amid relatively muted cattle and beef prices, while farmers also continue to face higher input costs for maize and soybeans. The ongoing load-shedding is particularly challenging for the poultry industry, with the unreliable electricity supply causing significant production interruptions...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.