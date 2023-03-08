Business Day TV talks to Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective and Thamsanqa Netha from Shiloh Capital
The reconfigured and enlarged cabinet, now representing Team SA, must set the pace for a way forward and will be judged by its results
Eco-justice group has asked the department to suspend the Turkish company’s pending application for environmental authorisation
The president announced changes to his cabinet in which he appointed or retained political loyalists and fired detractors
The lender plans to repurchase equity from shareholders holding less than 100 ordinary Nedbank shares over the next 12 months
Business Day TV speaks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford
Business Day TV spoke to David Furlonger, Editor-at-large for Financial Mail
The financial regulation proposal brings oversight of most of the industry directly under the State Council
Playing in a league ranked in the world’s top 20 should benefit the players and the national team at a time when South Africans are finding it difficult to break through into Europe’s top leagues
The efforts of the early 1970s that arguably created the first cracks in the apartheid edifice seem to have been in vain
There appears to have been a change in sentiment about genetically modified (GMO) crops in the EU. The region has long restricted the importation and cultivation of GMO crops, but in 2022 it approved certain varieties of maize, soybeans and rapeseed.
These had not yet gone through the authorisation stages that would open the door for trade in the approved varieties. It was only on February 22 2023 that the EU authorised imports of certain types of GMO soybeans and rapeseed for use in food and animal feed for 10 years. This authorisation does not include cultivation; these will be imports, subject to the EU’s labelling and traceability rules...
WANDILE SIHLOBO: Africa should note the move towards GMOs in leading countries
The EU has authorised imports of certain foods, and China has cleared the path for cultivating crops
