JOHN DLUDLU: There is still time for a power minister U-turn, Mr President

Not only will the new ministry cause more confusion and turf wars, it will grow an already bloated cabinet

15 February 2023 - 05:00

“To deal more effectively and urgently with the challenges that confront us, I will appoint a minister of electricity in the presidency to assume full responsibility for overseeing all aspects of the electricity crisis response, including the work of the national energy crisis committee.”

Those were the words of President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday when he delivered his annual state of the nation address. They formed part of a wide range of measures to stop load-shedding, which is killing businesses and households and taking lives, and were meant to show a fresh sense of urgency and that the government — more specifically the president — understands the scale of the electricity crisis...

