The price of gold falls by 0.3% to $1,849.60/oz amid fears the Federal Reserve will maintain monetary policy tightening
The appointee will need relentless drive, gritty intelligence and attention to detail
It is no longer a crisis but an emergency, says Kgosientso Ramokgopa, who is understood to be a preferred candidate for electricity minister or Eskom CEO
The multiparty coalition say it is an important step in stabilising and ensuring the future of the multiparty coalition running SA’s capital city
Barclays and Goldman Sachs will help to analyse unsolicited bids for Alliance Medical Group (AMG)
SA’s lacklustre medium-term growth outlook is a concern and something credit ratings agencies could flag as a key downside risk
Sugar body warns that a hike in the levy would stifle demand and have a devastating impact
The hold-up in updating essential data poses significant challenges for the Asian nation’s social and economic planning and policymaking
Spinner takes 13/99, surpassing mark that had stood for seven decades
Every new car comes with a huge infotainment system, but not everyone is enamoured with them
“To deal more effectively and urgently with the challenges that confront us, I will appoint a minister of electricity in the presidency to assume full responsibility for overseeing all aspects of the electricity crisis response, including the work of the national energy crisis committee.”
Those were the words of President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday when he delivered his annual state of the nation address. They formed part of a wide range of measures to stop load-shedding, which is killing businesses and households and taking lives, and were meant to show a fresh sense of urgency and that the government — more specifically the president — understands the scale of the electricity crisis...
JOHN DLUDLU: There is still time for a power minister U-turn, Mr President
Not only will the new ministry cause more confusion and turf wars, it will grow an already bloated cabinet
