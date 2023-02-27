Opinion / Columnists

GRACELIN BASKARAN: Is it worth antagonising the US with Russia and China relations?

Bringing the trade partnership with the US into peril could have dire consequences for SA

27 February 2023 - 05:04 Gracelin Baskaran

In the middle of an energy crisis and greylisting, SA could do without antagonising one of its biggest trade and investment partners.

When SA welcomed the Russian warship Admiral Gorshkov — with the Kremlin’s pro-war symbol, the letter “Z”, on prominent display — it sparked a new diplomatic crisis with the US that could have profound economic consequences.   ..

