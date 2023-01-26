Economy

US companies double down on commitment to SA, says Janet Yellen

Treasury secretary says Washington strategy recognises that ‘Africa will shape the future of the global economy’

BL Premium
26 January 2023 - 20:47 Sam Mkokeli

American companies have doubled down on their commitment to SA, said US treasury secretary Janet Yellen  in Pretoria on Thursday.

She is on a three-day visit to SA, which comes after the Zambia and Senegal legs of her Africa trip. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.