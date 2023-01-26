Business Day TV speaks to Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers
The savings could help end the scourges of poverty and crime
First group of 12 cheetah to be flown from SA to India in February after the transfers of several cats from Namibia
Outgoing transport minister raises prospect of Karpowership plan
Modise was named group chief strategy and sustainability officer in mid-2022 putting her front and centre of challenging issues ranging from ESG to transformation
Treasury secretary says Washington strategy recognises that ‘Africa will shape the future of the global economy’
While the risk of a complete collapse of the national grid is small, the consequences would be so dire that businesses must be prepared, industry officials say
FBI infiltrates hackers' computer networks beginning in July 2022 and shut down $130m in demands for payment
Wimbledon champion Rybakina dominates Victoria Azarenka in semifinal contest
Almost 40 percent of the juror votes highlighted the high contestation in the compact family and midsize categories
American companies have doubled down on their commitment to SA, said US treasury secretary Janet Yellen in Pretoria on Thursday.
She is on a three-day visit to SA, which comes after the Zambia and Senegal legs of her Africa trip. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
US companies double down on commitment to SA, says Janet Yellen
Treasury secretary says Washington strategy recognises that ‘Africa will shape the future of the global economy’
American companies have doubled down on their commitment to SA, said US treasury secretary Janet Yellen in Pretoria on Thursday.
She is on a three-day visit to SA, which comes after the Zambia and Senegal legs of her Africa trip. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.