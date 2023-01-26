GRACELIN BASKARAN: Agoa shows US has successfully courted Africa

The SA Reserve Bank is expected to announce a rate hike on Thursday afternoon
Eskom should not accede to Ramaphosa’s outrageous suggestion that it hold off on a tariff increase
Minister outlines a four-pronged plan that includes bringing in the controversial Karpowership deal and importing electricity from neighbours
Voters are ready to cut off ANC’s power with less than 40% willing to make an X for governing party
The price of producing a chicken currently exceeds the selling price by R2/kg, the poultry group said
Through digitalisation and the use of technology, the mobile operator and subsidiary Mezzanine are reshaping the future of food production
While the risk of a complete collapse of the national grid is small, the consequences would be so dire that businesses must be prepared, industry officials say
Lissu heads home after President Hassan ends a ban on political gatherings in Tanzania
Unbeaten opening stand of 98 put South Africans in a strong position
If the riotous M4 CSL is too cramped for your needs, the new M3 CS should fit right in
US treasury secretary Janet Yellen is in town this week. While news headlines have focused on the overlapping visits to the continent of Yellen, Russia’s Sergey Lavrov and China’s Qin Gang, Yellen’s comparative advantage is marked. She’s a pre-eminent economist — the first to have led the Federal Reserve, the White House council of economic advisers and the treasury — and she’s here to leverage that experience to build US-Africa relations.
Fellow columnist John Dludlu recently suggested Washington’s overtures to Africa are likely to fail, in part because the US has lost its race to court Africa through trade. (“Too little, too late for the US to counter China in Africa (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/opinion/columnists/2023-01-18-john-dludlu-too-little-too-late-for-the-us-to-counter-china-in-africa/)”, January 18). I disagree...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
GRACELIN BASKARAN: Agoa shows US has successfully courted Africa
The African Growth & Opportunities Act spurs manufacturing and has been a tool for human rights
US treasury secretary Janet Yellen is in town this week. While news headlines have focused on the overlapping visits to the continent of Yellen, Russia’s Sergey Lavrov and China’s Qin Gang, Yellen’s comparative advantage is marked. She’s a pre-eminent economist — the first to have led the Federal Reserve, the White House council of economic advisers and the treasury — and she’s here to leverage that experience to build US-Africa relations.
Fellow columnist John Dludlu recently suggested Washington’s overtures to Africa are likely to fail, in part because the US has lost its race to court Africa through trade. (“Too little, too late for the US to counter China in Africa (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/opinion/columnists/2023-01-18-john-dludlu-too-little-too-late-for-the-us-to-counter-china-in-africa/)”, January 18). I disagree...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.