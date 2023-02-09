BOOK REVIEW: How humanity ends (or keeps going)

Executive pay schemes and missing institutional investors are two of the major causes of the disintegration of companies like Nampak and Tongaat, say analysts
There is a reason to be deeply sceptical about Themba Khumalo’s evangelical defence of his sketchy R900m Tottenham Hotspur deal. But what his response reveals most is the agency’s attitude towards ...
Mining & energy minister Gwede Mantashe says it’s all good, but mine bosses don’t agree
In towns and cities across the country visited by the FM, the stories we were told were of a bracing reality at odds with the fanciful story of progress espoused by President Cyril Ramaphosa. For how ...
The premise of William MacAskill’s book is simple: what we do now will have enormous consequences for multitudes
It is a flaw in the workings of the human mind that we can look back thousands of years, sometimes with awe at the achievements of ancient ancestors, but we are unable to apply the same respect to those we know will come after us.
How many people are we talking about? In his book What We Owe the Future: A Million-Year View, Oxford University philosophy professor William MacAskill gives two scenarios. If humankind stays only on Earth, and endures as long as the average mammalian species, there are still 80-trillion people to come in the next 700,000 years before our possible extinction...
