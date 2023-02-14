Release is likely push reserve to its lowest level since 1983
The Treasury has R110bn in reserve, but this is not likely to cover all the promises being made
World Bank expects a rapid rise in SA’s storage demand with revenue of up to $2bn a year in 10 years
Williams says his exit is in best interests of multiparty coalition running municipality
Insurgents linked to Islamic State attacked a nearby village in the north of Mozambique on Sunday evening
Sugar body warns that a hike in the levy would stifle demand and have a devastating impact
Poll results in North African country show women will hold just 16% of seats
Eastern Cape franchise’s unusual purchases turned out to be inspired gambles
Rally-bred bakkie is built to dominate in the desert, master the mountains and rule everywhere in between
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
CARTOON: Eskom CEO’s hot seat
EDITORIAL: Who would be Eskom’s new boss?
Electricity minister will have final word, says Gungubele
ALEXANDER PARKER: The goal must be that we need less hope and resilience, Mr President
Unbundling Eskom is taking too long, says CEO André de Ruyter
‘Black sites’ and bribes: De Ruyter gives peek into coal corruption
