CARTOON: Eskom CEO’s hot seat

14 February 2023 - 05:00 Brandan Reynolds
Tuesday, February 4 2023
EDITORIAL: Who would be Eskom’s new boss?

Plethora of bosses to answer to would make the new leader’s task impossible
Electricity minister will have final word, says Gungubele

Presidency says new ministry will oversee all efforts to deal with the energy crisis during national state of disaster
ALEXANDER PARKER: The goal must be that we need less hope and resilience, Mr President

Ramaphosa’s Sona presented the true state of government: distracted, entitled and disconnected
Unbundling Eskom is taking too long, says CEO André de Ruyter

De Ruyter praises the speed of some of SA’s electricity reforms, but says licences and legislative changes are too slow
‘Black sites’ and bribes: De Ruyter gives peek into coal corruption

Coal corruption is driving SA into the arms of green energy, says Eskom CEO André de Ruyter
National
Monday, February 13 2023
