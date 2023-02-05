Politics

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: A busy, pivotal week for Ramaphosa and ANC

The energy crisis, state of the economy and high levels of crime are expected to feature in the president’s state of the nation address on Thursday

05 February 2023 - 17:06 Hajra Omarjee

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to announce a reshuffle of the national executive early this week, ahead of the state of the nation address, in a move that could alter the trajectory of SA.     

How decisive Ramaphosa is and whether he puts the national interest above all else is also likely to seal the ANC’s fate in the 2024 general election...

