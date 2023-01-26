Politics

ANC responsible for energy crisis, says Mbalula

‘We cannot deal with [load-shedding] by running away and cutting corners as if we are not in power’

26 January 2023 - 21:54 Thando Maeko

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has conceded his party is responsible for the electricity crisis of almost two decades that has become a huge threat to economic growth.

Market watchers have flagged the crisis as one of the major factors denting SA’s economic prospects. The Reserve Bank calculates that load-shedding slashed 2.3 percentage points off the growth rate in the third quarter...

