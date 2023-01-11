Opinion / Columnists

KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Novel tech for a new year, but the same old (people) problems remain

The hype cycle for consumer technology starts early in the year, driven largely by the annual CES event

BL Premium
11 January 2023 - 05:00

You will be inundated with tech promises this week. This isn’t a prediction. It’s less soothsaying than a lesson learnt from many years of writing about technology.

The hype cycle for consumer technology starts early in the year, driven largely by the annual CES event, a showcase of new, innovative and emerging technologies that is hosted in Las Vegas in early January each year, before corporate SA reluctantly swap board shorts for boardrooms and head back to our desks...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.