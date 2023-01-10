Companies

TikTok in EU antitrust talks over ‘aggressive’ data harvesting

Chinese-owned app admits staff accessed journalists’ user data improperly to identify source of leaks to media

10 January 2023 - 16:29 Foo Yun Chee
The TikTok app logo is seen in this illustration photo. Picture: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS
The TikTok app logo is seen in this illustration photo. Picture: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS

TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew and the EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager discussed “aggressive” data harvesting and surveillance in the US on Tuesday, said the European Commission.

The short-video app, owned by Chinese technology conglomerate ByteDance, admitted last month that some of its staff accessed TikTok user data of two journalists improperly to identify the source of leaks to the media.

The company has for the past three years tried to reassure Washington that the personal data of US citizens cannot be accessed and its content cannot be manipulated by China’s Communist Party or any other entity under Beijing’s influence.

In the EU, TikTok and many other companies face new stringent tech rules that go into force in the next two years, requiring online platforms to do more to police the internet for illegal content.

“The objective of the meeting with TikTok was to review how the company is preparing for complying with its obligations under the European Commission’s regulation, namely the Digital Services Act and possibly under the Digital Markets Act,” the EU executive said in a statement.

“At the meeting the parties also discussed GDPR [General Data Protection Regulation] and matters of privacy and data transfer obligations with a reference to the recent press reporting on aggressive data harvesting and surveillance in the US,” it said.

Chew is due to meet values and transparency commissioner Vera Jourova and home affairs commissioner Ylva Johansson after Vestager.

TikTok had no immediate comment to make.

Reuters

Seattle schools sue Big Tech over youth mental health crisis

Alphabet, Meta Platforms, Snap and ByteDance  are responsible for hooking young people, according to   complaint
News
2 days ago

IBM’s patent count falls 44% after decades as leader

Big Blue tells of strategy shift to focus on core businesses, freeing engineers from time-consuming patent process
News
2 days ago

Cosmetics company offers paid leave as festive season prize

Philippine Colourette Cosmetics raffled five days of additional paid leave as part of prizes at a Christmas party
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
MTN to offer personal loans
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
Fundsmith accuses Unilever of ‘virtue signalling’
Companies
3.
York Timbers raises R250m in fully subscribed ...
Companies / Industrials
4.
Load-shedding hampers chicken production at Astral
Companies / Industrials
5.
Markus Jooste barred from boardrooms for 20 years
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

Seattle schools sue Big Tech over youth mental health crisis

News

End-of-year message to Tencent staff: up your game you wasteful slackers

News

Six digital marketing trends to watch in 2023

News & Insights

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.