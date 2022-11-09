European stock markets were lower, US equity futures were mixed and Asian shares edged up
Most of the special economic zones have been doomed from inception
Deal announced in Nairobi during Ramaphosa’s state visit is a reciprocation of a visa-free regime that has applied to South Africans visiting Kenya
Ipsos poll finds that the ANC would get 41% of the vote if an election were to be held today
However, a large degree of uncertainty remains about the future of the sugar giant
Coal, iron ore and palladium are down sharply in the quarter to date and could see SA post its first merchandise trade deficit since April 2020
Black people constituted 79% of the economically active population and 17% of top management in 2021
Democrats take Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin in US 2022 midterm election
Hamstring injury puts paid to middle-order batter’s participation in three Tests next month
Bagnaia bags his maiden title, making him the first Italian champion since Valentino Rossi
GUGU LOURIE: Can MTN, inq. and Liquid link every African to the digital economy?
They will have to collaborate to achieve total digitisation
While mobile phones have transformed the lives of hundreds of millions of Africans, the biggest challenge is to bridge the connectivity gap.
Many African countries are grappling with how to connect all their citizens to broadband — a tool for driving social, economic and personal development...
