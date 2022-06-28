National TELECOMS Digital ruling brings more spectrum frustrations for cellphone companies Icasa has been working to switch SA over to fully digital broadcast services, freeing up certain airwaves that will be given to mobile operators B L Premium

The Constitutional Court has declared unconstitutional the date for switching SA television signals from analogue to digital, a ruling that may delay putting in the hands of mobile phone operators one of the prized resources of the digital age.

The ruling on Tuesday came almost three months after the Independent Communications Authority of SA, an industry watchdog, auctioned off more than R14-billion worth of radio frequency band to companies such as Telkom, MTN and Vodacom, which is expected to reduce the cost of communication in an ailing economy...