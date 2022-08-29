Business Day TV speaks to Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth Sandton Grayston
Investors can no longer simply ignore geopolitics as they have safely done in past decades
The bill, which is now before parliament, aims to strengthen SA’s regime for the combating of money laundering and financing of terrorism
The party has suspended its leader, saying he has been divisive in his approach to leadership
Business Day TV talks to independent analyst Loyiso Mpeta
Nedbank is concerned about the country being classified as high risk and facing a potential loss of investment
SA is in the grip of a regime enslaving individual economic freedoms
Kyiv forces use sophisticated Western-supplied weapons in moves to retake Kherson region, north of Russia-controlled Crimea peninsula
SA are not pressing for a place in the world Test final for cash and glory, but to keep the format alive at home
Mbhele won the award for his work entitled Iphasi Nesiphesheli, which is part of a bigger series titled Umlando uyaziphinda
The powers of the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) will be considerably enhanced by a bill now before parliament, which aims to strengthen the country’s regime to combat money laundering and the financing of terrorism.
The main aim of the bill is to tighten the rules of beneficial ownership as they apply to trusts and companies, and to regulate the controllers of non-profit organisations (NPOs)...
FIC powers expanded in new bill amid effort to avert greylisting
