Politics

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Transnet strike to continue

Satawu and Untu say their members are unlikely to accept an offer that is lower than inflation

16 October 2022 - 18:01 Thando Maeko

The strike at the state-owned ports and rail operator, Transnet, is set to go on this week. Unions have rejected the latest offer of a pay rise of up to 5.3%, and are sticking to double-digit demands. 

Citing the rising cost of living, the SA Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) and the United National Transport Union (Untu) have said their members are unlikely to accept an offer below the inflation rate, which was 7.6% in August. ..

