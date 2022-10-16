POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Transnet strike to continue

China’s central bank rolled over maturing medium-term policy loans while keeping the interest rate unchanged for a second month
The conclusion that free-for-all alliances are leading the party towards continuing leadership incoherence and internal conflict has been disproved
Makwana is confident that ‘with discipline’ the limping power utility can be turned around
Satawu and Untu say their members are unlikely to accept an offer that is lower than inflation
The housing and memorial parks developer noted an uptick in its residential property development segment but memorial parks suffered a setback
Finance minister will provide details on the size, timing and conditions of the package in his medium-term policy statement on October 26
Scores of competitors to tech giant’s shopping service want watchdogs to use new rules to ensure it complies with order
The move comes after an independent commission found it had failed to prevent money laundering and criminal activity
Reds beat City to leave Arsenal lonely at the top
Committing to a lifestyle change is more important than worrying what the peacock dressed in Under Armour thinks
The strike at the state-owned ports and rail operator, Transnet, is set to go on this week. Unions have rejected the latest offer of a pay rise of up to 5.3%, and are sticking to double-digit demands.
Citing the rising cost of living, the SA Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) and the United National Transport Union (Untu) have said their members are unlikely to accept an offer below the inflation rate, which was 7.6% in August. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Transnet strike to continue
Satawu and Untu say their members are unlikely to accept an offer that is lower than inflation
The strike at the state-owned ports and rail operator, Transnet, is set to go on this week. Unions have rejected the latest offer of a pay rise of up to 5.3%, and are sticking to double-digit demands.
Citing the rising cost of living, the SA Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) and the United National Transport Union (Untu) have said their members are unlikely to accept an offer below the inflation rate, which was 7.6% in August. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.