National

SA still has time to avert greylisting, says Godongwana

Finance minister disagrees with independent report, insisting demotion by the Financial Action Task Force is not inevitable

BL Premium
16 October 2022 - 18:04 Erin Bates

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana says SA still has time to avoid greylisting by global watchdog the Financial Action Task Force. 

He disagreed with an independent report commissioned by Business Leadership SA (BLSA) released on Wednesday, which said SA is 85% likely to be greylisted in February 2023...

