Business Day TV spoke to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities
Company has rejected the decision to restrict it
Union leaders say members will continue on picket line unless Transnet returns with a better offer
Satawu and Untu say their members are unlikely to accept an offer that is lower than inflation
Niche bank targets about 60,000 professionals in its client base who are still accumulating wealth
Heightened inflation and rising interest rates continue to weigh on disposable incomes, says economist
Group agrees to sell its Russian classifieds businesses and operations for almost R45bn
Richer nations urged to do more to help vulnerable ones restructure their debt
The 2014 champions can afford no more slip-ups in their following qualifying matches
The risk of getting durable long Covid symptoms increases with the severity of the acute infection, the study found
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana says SA still has time to avoid greylisting by global watchdog the Financial Action Task Force.
He disagreed with an independent report commissioned by Business Leadership SA (BLSA) released on Wednesday, which said SA is 85% likely to be greylisted in February 2023...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
SA still has time to avert greylisting, says Godongwana
Finance minister disagrees with independent report, insisting demotion by the Financial Action Task Force is not inevitable
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana says SA still has time to avoid greylisting by global watchdog the Financial Action Task Force.
He disagreed with an independent report commissioned by Business Leadership SA (BLSA) released on Wednesday, which said SA is 85% likely to be greylisted in February 2023...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.