JSE loses nearly 3% on Friday amid deepening fears of a global economic contraction
Proposed law requires companies file share registers to the companies commission, who must make it available
Shutdown of Komati in October will be followed by the decommissioning of Hendrina, Camden and Grootvlei power stations over the next five years
Plans to develop township economy and boost small businesses
Production stalls due to shortages of high-tech equipment because of Western sanctions
In addition, economists expect producer inflation to have moderated from a record of 18% in July
European Commission is expected to present a formal proposal for more sanctions to member states this week
Classy 37-year-old shaves half a minute off his own mark
Yamaha's Quartararo extends championship lead
In October the 1,000MW Komati power station near Middelburg in Mpumalanga will become the first of Eskom’s old coal-fired fleet to shut down for decommissioning. Next in line are Hendrina, Camden and Grootvlei power stations, with combined capacity of about 4,700MW, to be shut down on a piecemeal basis over the next five years.
Through the decommissioning of end-of-life coal-fired power plants Eskom will retire about 22,000MW of generation capacity (about half of current installed capacity of about 45,000MW) by 2035...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Eskom starts decommissioning old coal plants
Shutdown of Komati in October will be followed by the decommissioning of Hendrina, Camden and Grootvlei power stations over the next five years
In October the 1,000MW Komati power station near Middelburg in Mpumalanga will become the first of Eskom’s old coal-fired fleet to shut down for decommissioning. Next in line are Hendrina, Camden and Grootvlei power stations, with combined capacity of about 4,700MW, to be shut down on a piecemeal basis over the next five years.
Through the decommissioning of end-of-life coal-fired power plants Eskom will retire about 22,000MW of generation capacity (about half of current installed capacity of about 45,000MW) by 2035...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.