National

Eskom starts decommissioning old coal plants

Shutdown of Komati in October will be followed by the decommissioning of Hendrina, Camden and Grootvlei power stations over the next five years

BL Premium
25 September 2022 - 19:44 Denene Erasmus

In October the 1,000MW Komati power station near Middelburg in Mpumalanga will become the first of Eskom’s old coal-fired fleet to shut down for decommissioning. Next in line are Hendrina, Camden and Grootvlei power stations, with combined capacity of about 4,700MW, to be shut down on a piecemeal basis over the next five years.

Through the decommissioning of end-of-life coal-fired power plants Eskom will retire about 22,000MW of generation capacity (about half of current installed capacity of about 45,000MW) by 2035...

