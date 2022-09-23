×

Opinion / Columnists

WANDILE SIHLOBO: Interventions to help farmers and agribusinesses battling higher costs

23 September 2022 - 05:00

While some farmers in the grains and oilseeds industry benefited from the unusually long period of large yields and higher prices, higher input costs since the start of 2020 have limited the benefits.

For farmers in the horticulture industry, where commodity prices did not increase as much as in grains, the higher input costs were an even heavier burden. These price increases were mainly in agrochemicals (herbicides, fungicides, insecticides), fertilisers and fuel...

