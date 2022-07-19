Oil prices have whipsawed on supply concerns and recession fears
As much as transformation was essential, it came at a colossal cost in life and livelihoods
Asked if the ‘recent developments’ include Arthur Fraser’s claims that Shaumbwako was among the burglars at Ramaphosa’s game farm, his attorney declined to comment
Ruling party dismisses claims that its stance on the Russia and Ukraine conflict is linked to financial or historical ties to Moscow
Low-cost airline CEO Johan Lundgren confident things it can control work now, but warns against complacency in air traffic control issues
The agency cuts its rating on the New Development Bank from its second-highest ranking to third
The acquisition is set to beef up the company’s footprint in strategically vital African markets
On the continent, crypto fundraising is overtaking traditional channels that dried up in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic
Tony Rivalland and Gavin van Zyl condemn the move favouring Rachel Venniker amid social media row
The acclaimed contemporary and accessible art fair presents At Odds, a showcase of artworks by recent graduates
Global agriculture faces numerous challenges. The most recent one that requires close monitoring is the high temperatures in countries in the northern hemisphere. Over the past weeks and months the US, parts of Europe and China have all reported heatwaves.
There are growing concerns that the heat could harm the summer grains, which are still in the early growing stages in these regions. The livestock industry is equally anxious that the extreme heat could increase animal deaths. In June more than 2,000 head of cattle died of heat stress in southwestern Kansas. Countries such as Italy and Spain are feeling the impact of drought and heatwaves on crops and livestock as farmers struggle to sustain business operations...
WANDILE SIHLOBO: Anxiety grows over grains and livestock in heatwave-hit north
Summer plantings are still in the early growing stages, while more than 2,000 cattle died of heat stress in Kansas in June
