WANDILE SIHLOBO: Zambia’s maize decline won’t cause a shortage in the region

Dollar supply has dried up ahead of Tuesday’s election in the east African nation
The SA workforce should look like the people who live in the country, not an enclave of a sensitive minority
KZN finance MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube will replace Sihle Zikalala as premier, making her the first woman premier for the province
Kyiv appeals for the area to be made a demilitarised zone amid global alarm over artillery attacks
The ECB plans to rejig its corporate bond portfolio to favour issuers that pollute less.
Transnet, Telkom and Eskom estimate that thieves and vandals cost them a total of R7bn a year due to metal theft
Cuban officials are accepting international support in their fight to contain a massive fire at a fuel depot that has left at least 77 injured, 17 missing and sparked a mass evacuation from the area.
Every time All Black coach Ian Foster fronts the media, he presents it with denial, not truth and honest appraisal
It is a U-turn for automakers, who had previously relied on suppliers – or their suppliers – to source semiconductors
There are two significant maize-producing countries in Southern Africa: SA and Zambia. These countries face a double-digit harvest decline in 2021/22. Still, this won’t risk causing a shortage in the region.
SA’s 2021/22 maize harvest is down by 10% from the previous season, estimated at 14.7-million tonnes. The reduced area mainly causes a decline in harvest. The poor yields in some regions following excessive rains during the season, also weighed on the harvest. Still, this harvest will be sufficient to meet domestic maize consumption of 11.8-million tonnes, and SA will thus remain a net exporter of the commodity. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WANDILE SIHLOBO: Zambia’s maize decline won’t cause a shortage in the region
African countries should review their limits on growing and importing genetically modified maize
There are two significant maize-producing countries in Southern Africa: SA and Zambia. These countries face a double-digit harvest decline in 2021/22. Still, this won’t risk causing a shortage in the region.
SA’s 2021/22 maize harvest is down by 10% from the previous season, estimated at 14.7-million tonnes. The reduced area mainly causes a decline in harvest. The poor yields in some regions following excessive rains during the season, also weighed on the harvest. Still, this harvest will be sufficient to meet domestic maize consumption of 11.8-million tonnes, and SA will thus remain a net exporter of the commodity. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.