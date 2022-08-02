Markets are watching for a potential visit by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan, which is drawing the ire of China
We are emerging from a policy-heavy weekend, where the governing ANC gathered to discuss policy ideas ahead of its December elective conference. A range of economic matters were discussed at the conference that we will learn more about in the coming days.
Ahead of this conference the ANC released policy discussion papers, one of which noted that “agriculture remains an important sector of the SA economy. It holds the potential to uplift many poor South Africans out of poverty through increased food production, vibrant economic activity and job creation”. ..
WANDILE SIHLOBO: ANC sees agricultural sector growth dependent on land reform
