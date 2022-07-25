×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Columnists

WANDILE SIHLOBO: What does Russia-Ukraine grain deal mean for Africa?

A possible price decline and increase in supply is likely to benefit all importing countries and consumers

BL Premium
25 July 2022 - 08:34

Ukraine has about 22-million tonnes of grain (wheat, maize, sunflower seed and other grains) in silos that has for the past few months been unable to reach export markets. This was mainly because of disruptions caused by the war with Russia, the destruction of infrastructure and attacks on vessels transporting goods.

A deal signed by the two warring nations last week promised to change that, with Russia agreeing not to attack grain vessels and to allow the restoration of the grain trade in the Black Sea region. The deal came about through a multinational effort to avert the global food crisis and is likely to contribute positively to grain supplies, though it was on shaky ground within days after Russian missiles hit the southern Ukrainian port of Odesa...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.