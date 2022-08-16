×

Opinion / Columnists

WANDILE SIHLOBO: Agricultural exports to slow amid barriers to wool, beef and citrus

Constraints that require government intervention to support shipments from SA should get priority

16 August 2022 - 14:40

SA’s agricultural export activity is likely to soften this year from the 2021 record of $12.4bn. Lower production of key crops, the spread of animal disease and changes in phytosanitary regulations in key markets such as the EU will all weigh on export activity this year.

The changes in export volumes and values might not show in the first half, but are likely to reflect in the second half. SA’s agricultural exports for the first five months of this year amounted to $5.06bn, up just 2% from the corresponding period in 2021. Over this period the EU, UK, Japan, UAE and several African countries were still our primary markets. Citrus, maize, apples, pears, wine, nuts and wool were the dominant exportable products...

