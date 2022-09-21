×

Opinion / Columnists

GUGU LOURIE: The gig economy is no joyride

We all stand to lose if the government tightens immigration laws — including those of us able to afford shopping from the comfort of home

21 September 2022 - 18:56 GUGU LOURIE

My friend Likulia Kasenda (not his real name) is a wise and pleasant guy. A gig worker, Kasenda delivers orders on a motorbike for a popular fast-food app in Johannesburg. Kasenda and I always have a chat when he delivers my orders. We call each other “très, très fort” in French, meaning “very, very strong” and, in this case, great friends.

Kasenda says he is relieved to be in SA, far away from the troubles of his war-torn country, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). Kasenda, a banker, has hopes of returning home to pursue his profession one day, but things are so bad there he prefers running deliveries...

