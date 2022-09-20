×

Opinion / Columnists

JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: As with Hitler’s rise, chronic joblessness will erode majority’s faith in economy

Mirroring the Weimar Republic, SA hasn’t had a stable, expansive financial system for more than a decade

20 September 2022 - 15:32 Jabulani Sikhakhane

Each country chooses how to structure its economic affairs to generate economic growth so the benefits can be shared among its citizens. Since the collapse of communist regimes in the late 1980s and China’s economic transformation, the only way left to structure a country’s economic affairs is what’s called capitalism but is in reality a mixed economy in which the balance is tipped in favour of the private sector.

SA is one such economy. But its economy has been stagnant for more than a decade, failing to generate enough benefits for all its citizens measured in terms of employment. This failure threatens to erode citizens’ trust in the economy’s workings...

