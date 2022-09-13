×

National

Godongwana wants Sasria to provide cover of R1bn again

Sasria withdrew the cover because of high reinsurance costs

BL Premium
13 September 2022 - 16:53 Linda Ensor

The Treasury and the SA Special Risk Insurance Association (Sasria) are working on a way for the state-owned insurer to provide large corporates with special risk cover of R1bn, finance minister Enoch Godongwana said on Tuesday.

He said that that cover was key to unlocking further investment in infrastructure by the private sector, adding that enabling Sasria to provide that cover might require further funding by the state...

