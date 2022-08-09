×

JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Security services are part of SA’s soft underbelly

A year after the July 2021 riots, the forces of law and order appear to have changed little

09 August 2022 - 16:26 Jabulani Sikhakhane

In the eponymous movie about the deputy head of the FBI who gave the media crucial information about the Watergate scandal, Mark Felt warns Time magazine reporter Sandy Smith that the FBI is coming apart because of the relentless attacks on the bureau by president Richard Nixon’s White House.

“Do you want a country this big, this angry and this confused without a police department?” Felt asked. He might as well have been talking about SA...

