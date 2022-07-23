ANC’s loss of support in KZN not primarily due to corruption, says Zikalala

The JSE gained a modest 0.24%, but is up more than 4.5% for the week
The hawkish move by Lesetja Kganyago and his team will be vindicated if it delivers on price stability
The conference has thus far shown mass support for former president Jacob Zuma over President Cyril Ramaphosa
Peter Todd will take over on an interim basis
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by George Glynos, co-founder, director and head of research at ETM Analytics
The visit of a Russian trade mission to SA comes despite the sanctions imposed on Russia by Western countries after its invasion of Ukraine
Three police officers and their civilian informant were found guilty of the 2016 murder of human rights lawyer Willie Kimani, his client and their driver
Danish rider successfully breaks defending champion Tadej Pogacar all-in strategy
Six years since opening, the popular Rosebank eatery has refreshed its space and it’s looking better than ever
While corruption is wrong, bread and butter issues affecting communities are the key reasons for the ANC losing votes. This is according to the outgoing chairperson of the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal, Sihle Zikalala.
“When you get there to campaign, issues that face us as the movement are not about what we are doing to fight corruption, but the poverty, service delivery, unemployment and housing. And I am not saying corruption is right, I am saying you can say you are fighting corruption but people will tell you they are hungry,” he said.
Zikalala said this while delivering the organisational report to delegates at the party’s ninth provincial elective conference.
The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal, which Zikalala has led for the past four years, lost votes in the last local government elections. Zikalala attributed this to poor voter turnout, Covid-19, internal squabbles, service delivery, the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma and the July unrest.
He said it was clear the ANC may have lost its mass appeal and ability to rally the electorate behind it and its programme of delivering a better life for all.
“Reasons for loss of support include depressed national mood due to Covid-19, the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma, the July unrest, distrust of the ANC-led government, enormous service delivery failures, corruption allegations, leadership conflict and ANC financial woes.”
He called on members to reconnect with the day-to-day struggles of communities, including service delivery, crime and poverty.
Zikalala is facing a tough battle in his bid for re-election. He took the time to remind delegates that despite the poor electoral performance under his leadership, the outgoing provincial executive had worked hard to build unity.
He reminded party members that “we must still unite and triumph or be divided and perish together”.
“As we approach the policy conference we need to ensure that there is a discussion and a clear outline of what the renewal programme entails.
“We believe the ANC needs a more holistic organisational renewal programme rather than focusing on one or two aspects of what renewal should entail.”
He admitted that many efforts have been invested in ensuring organisational renewal with little progress yielded and the NEC has been grappling with the issue of fighting corruption and restoring the integrity of the ANC.
Zikalala's criticism of the step-aside resolution was that it could lead to more divisions if not applied holistically with other measures.
“What has compounded the implementation of the decision is that afterwards, the NEC further resolved that comrades who are charged should not stand for elective positions in the movement.
“The staggered manner and delay process of resolving this matter has resulted in disquiet and left a bitter taste in that it seems as if this intervention is only designed to prevent others from contesting,” he explained, Zikalala said.
To renew the ANC, the outgoing chairperson said there was a need for:
And there should be more focus on:
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
ANC’s loss of support in KZN not primarily due to corruption, says Zikalala
While corruption is wrong, bread and butter issues affecting communities are the key reasons for the ANC losing votes. This is according to the outgoing chairperson of the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal, Sihle Zikalala.
“When you get there to campaign, issues that face us as the movement are not about what we are doing to fight corruption, but the poverty, service delivery, unemployment and housing. And I am not saying corruption is right, I am saying you can say you are fighting corruption but people will tell you they are hungry,” he said.
Zikalala said this while delivering the organisational report to delegates at the party’s ninth provincial elective conference.
The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal, which Zikalala has led for the past four years, lost votes in the last local government elections. Zikalala attributed this to poor voter turnout, Covid-19, internal squabbles, service delivery, the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma and the July unrest.
He said it was clear the ANC may have lost its mass appeal and ability to rally the electorate behind it and its programme of delivering a better life for all.
“Reasons for loss of support include depressed national mood due to Covid-19, the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma, the July unrest, distrust of the ANC-led government, enormous service delivery failures, corruption allegations, leadership conflict and ANC financial woes.”
He called on members to reconnect with the day-to-day struggles of communities, including service delivery, crime and poverty.
Zikalala is facing a tough battle in his bid for re-election. He took the time to remind delegates that despite the poor electoral performance under his leadership, the outgoing provincial executive had worked hard to build unity.
He reminded party members that “we must still unite and triumph or be divided and perish together”.
“As we approach the policy conference we need to ensure that there is a discussion and a clear outline of what the renewal programme entails.
“We believe the ANC needs a more holistic organisational renewal programme rather than focusing on one or two aspects of what renewal should entail.”
He admitted that many efforts have been invested in ensuring organisational renewal with little progress yielded and the NEC has been grappling with the issue of fighting corruption and restoring the integrity of the ANC.
Zikalala's criticism of the step-aside resolution was that it could lead to more divisions if not applied holistically with other measures.
“What has compounded the implementation of the decision is that afterwards, the NEC further resolved that comrades who are charged should not stand for elective positions in the movement.
“The staggered manner and delay process of resolving this matter has resulted in disquiet and left a bitter taste in that it seems as if this intervention is only designed to prevent others from contesting,” he explained, Zikalala said.
To renew the ANC, the outgoing chairperson said there was a need for:
And there should be more focus on:
TimesLIVE
ANC confirms Ramaphosa’s attendance at KZN conference
Deeply divided KZN heads for ANC leadership vote
Newly elected ANC eThekwini regional treasurer dies
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Mbeki warns of civil revolt in stinging attack on Ramaphosa
Deeply divided KZN heads for ANC leadership vote
KZN regions rally behind Zweli Mkhize for ANC presidency
ANC staff call for national conference delay over wages owed
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.