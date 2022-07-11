×

National

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Busa warns of more civil unrest in SA

Business Day TV talks to Business Unity SA CEO Cas Coovadia

11 July 2022 - 22:16
Factories, such as this one in Sea Cow Lake, Durban, were destroyed in the unrest. Picture: DARREN STEWART/REUTERS
Factories, such as this one in Sea Cow Lake, Durban, were destroyed in the unrest. Picture: DARREN STEWART/REUTERS

It’s been a year since the July riots occurred in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, and investor confidence still has not been restored, especially in KwaZulu-Natal. Businesses remain cautious about investing in the province as conditions have remained the same. Business Unity SA meanwhile has warned that the country could be hit by more civil unrest. Business Day TV discussed this in detail with Busa CEO Cas Coovadia.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

