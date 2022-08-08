Markets remain concerned about the prospect of recession in the US and geopolitical risks with China
SA will start running out of time to solve the looming problem by the time sufficient generation capacity comes on grid
Soldiers may only be deployed once ordered by Ramaphosa, who has to inform parliament first
Nomusa Dube-Ncube, Amanda Bani and Mbali Frazer were interviewed for the position of premier on Saturday
Companies will do what they can to increase market share in what is considered to still be a largely untapped market
Potentially disastrous effects of free inflow of dumped chicken leave small farmers at risk
Transnet, Telkom and Eskom estimate that thieves and vandals cost them a total of R7bn a year due to metal theft
Cairo-mediated truce comes after three days of violence which left at least 43 people dead
Every time All Black coach Ian Foster fronts the media, he presents it with denial, not truth and honest appraisal
Comprehensive report shows one in eight people had lingering symptoms
The SA National Defence Force (SANDF) has ordered about 200 soldiers to be on standby for deployment because “SA is gradually deteriorating into unrest due to criminality”.
The order, dated August 6 and issued by Maj-Gen Patrick Dube, general officer commanding of the army’s infantry formation, said the soldiers were necessary “in anticipation of deploying in co-operation with the SAPS [SA Police Service]”...
Army put on standby as violent protests escalate
