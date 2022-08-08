×

National

Army put on standby as violent protests escalate

Soldiers may only be deployed once ordered by Ramaphosa, who has to inform parliament first

08 August 2022 - 06:00 Erika Gibson

The SA National Defence Force (SANDF) has ordered about 200 soldiers to be on standby for deployment because “SA is gradually deteriorating into unrest due to criminality”.

The order, dated August 6 and issued by Maj-Gen Patrick Dube, general officer commanding of the army’s infantry formation, said the soldiers were necessary “in anticipation of deploying in co-operation with the SAPS [SA Police Service]”...

