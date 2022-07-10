×

National

Busa warns SA ripe for repeat of 2021 unrest

Busa CEO Cas Coovadia says that factors leading to July insurrection remain, and law and order are a disturbing weakness

10 July 2022 - 19:14 Mary Papayya and Erin Bates
UPDATED 10 July 2022 - 22:53

A year since the July 2021 unrest crippled parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, dire warnings are being sounded that the conditions that gave rise to the insurrection, which left at least 354 people dead, have become even more prevalent.

Concern has risen over the failure of law enforcement to bring about any meaningful arrests of the culprits responsible for the mayhem, along with festering anger on the ground about dismal service delivery, rising fuel costs, the deepening Eskom crisis and rampant unemployment...

