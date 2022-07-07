Market data including bonds and fuel prices
The government took rapid action to stop this week’s trucker protests in Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal in their tracks, thanks to lessons learnt during the riots that engulfed KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng a year ago, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s adviser Sydney Mufamadi says.
Mufamadi told journalists on Thursday that the government is determined to bring “economic banditry” to a stop and is confident that the violent unrest that engulfed SA in July 2021 will not occur again. His comments came amid alleged sabotage at Eskom, which contributed to stage 6 load-shedding, and trucker protests and threats of a “national shutdown”...
State steps in to stop truck protests spreading
Fight is on against ‘economic bandits’, says president’s adviser Sydney Mufamadi
