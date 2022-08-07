×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Columnists

IAN BREMMER: Pelosi’s trip exposes Taiwan dilemmas

Fallout from the US speaker’s provocative visit has only just begun

BL Premium
07 August 2022 - 19:51

House speaker Nancy Pelosi, the most powerful member of the US Congress, has now returned from a trip to Asia, which included a stopover in Taiwan. The fallout from that visit has only just begun.  

When media reports first appeared that she wanted to go, China’s government began issuing warnings of grave consequences. The US, Chinese officials insisted, was playing with fire. What’s more, Joe Biden, the embattled US president and leader of Pelosi’s Democratic Party, made clear through surrogates and leaks to the media that he thought a stop in Taiwan was an unnecessarily provocative and poorly timed idea. His administration is trying to cool rising tensions with China, and Biden knew Pelosi’s trip would do the opposite.  ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.