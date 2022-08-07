IAN BREMMER: Pelosi’s trip exposes Taiwan dilemmas

JSE ends the week firmer amid mixed international peers
Not one word has been said by the SA government to condemn war crimes by Palestinian Islamic Jihad
Effect on struggling households expected to be short term, according to agricultural economist
Nomusa Dube-Ncube, Amanda Bani and Mbali Frazer were interviewed for the position of premier on Saturday
The airline has been in business rescue since July 2021
The reforms under way will attract much private investment, says minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele
Transnet, Telkom and Eskom estimate that thieves and vandals cost them a total of R7bn a year due to metal theft
Catastrophe ‘miraculously avoided’, plant’s operator says, after Russian shells landed near spent nuclear fuel, ‘but miracles can’t last forever’
Every time All Black coach Ian Foster fronts the media, he presents it with denial, not truth and honest appraisal
The vehicle is available in a single model boasting top features, enhanced mechanicals and a refined drive
House speaker Nancy Pelosi, the most powerful member of the US Congress, has now returned from a trip to Asia, which included a stopover in Taiwan. The fallout from that visit has only just begun.
When media reports first appeared that she wanted to go, China’s government began issuing warnings of grave consequences. The US, Chinese officials insisted, was playing with fire. What’s more, Joe Biden, the embattled US president and leader of Pelosi’s Democratic Party, made clear through surrogates and leaks to the media that he thought a stop in Taiwan was an unnecessarily provocative and poorly timed idea. His administration is trying to cool rising tensions with China, and Biden knew Pelosi’s trip would do the opposite. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
IAN BREMMER: Pelosi’s trip exposes Taiwan dilemmas
Fallout from the US speaker’s provocative visit has only just begun
House speaker Nancy Pelosi, the most powerful member of the US Congress, has now returned from a trip to Asia, which included a stopover in Taiwan. The fallout from that visit has only just begun.
When media reports first appeared that she wanted to go, China’s government began issuing warnings of grave consequences. The US, Chinese officials insisted, was playing with fire. What’s more, Joe Biden, the embattled US president and leader of Pelosi’s Democratic Party, made clear through surrogates and leaks to the media that he thought a stop in Taiwan was an unnecessarily provocative and poorly timed idea. His administration is trying to cool rising tensions with China, and Biden knew Pelosi’s trip would do the opposite. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.