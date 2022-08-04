×

CARTOON: Pelosi provokes the dragon

04 August 2022 - 05:00 Brandan Reynolds
Pelosi leaves Taiwan after pledging solidarity and riling China

China demonstrated its outrage over the highest-level US visit to the island in 25 years with a burst of military activity
World
12 hours ago

WATCH: Pelosi lands in Taiwan despite threats from China

Chinese military on high alert and will launch ‘targeted military operations’ in response to Pelosi’s visit
World
1 day ago

Chinese social media explodes after Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan

Some bloggers regard the US politician’s move as justification for an immediate invasion of Taiwan
World
20 hours ago

China warns airlines to avoid Taiwan airspace as it conducts military exercises

The military exercises are in response to Nancy Pelosi visiting Taiwan — China considers the island democracy a breakaway province that should be ...
News
17 hours ago

Chinese warplanes taunt Taiwan ahead of Pelosi visit

Chinese planes and warships skirt median line dividing the Taiwan Strait amid rising US-China tensions
World
1 day ago
