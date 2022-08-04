Live-fire ‘illegitimate’ drills by China violate UN rules, Taiwan says

The illusion that decades-high inflation will be transitory is now firmly gone as fuel bills surge and firms have difficulty finding staff, one analyst says
Taipei — China launched unprecedented live-fire military drills in six areas that ring Taiwan on Thursday, a day after a visit by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the self-ruled country that Beijing regards as its sovereign territory.
Soon after the scheduled start at 4am GMT, China’s state broadcaster CCTV said the drills had begun and would end at 4am GMT on Sunday. They would include live firing on the waters and in the airspace surrounding Taiwan, it said.
Taiwan officials have said the drills violate UN rules, invade Taiwan’s territorial space and are a direct challenge to free air and sea navigation.
China is conducting drills on the busiest international waterways and aviation routes and that is “irresponsible, illegitimate behaviour,” Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party said.
Taiwan’s cabinet spokesperson, expressing serious condemnation of the drills, said also that websites of the defence ministry, the foreign ministry and the presidential office were attacked by hackers.
On Wednesday night, just hours after Pelosi left for South Korea, unidentified aircraft, probably drones, flew above the area of Taiwan’s outlying Kinmen islands near the mainland coast, Taiwan's defence ministry said.
Maj-Gen Chang Zone-sung of the army’s Kinmen Defense Command told Reuters that the drones came in a pair and flew into the Kinmen area twice on Wednesday night, at about 9pm (1300 GMT). and 10pm.
“We immediately fired flares to issue warnings and to drive them away. After that, they turned around. They came into our restricted area and that's why we dispersed them,” he said.
China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory and reserves the right to take it by force, said on Thursday its differences with the self-ruled country were an internal affair.
“Our punishment of pro-Taiwan independence diehards, external forces is reasonable, lawful,” China's Beijing-based Taiwan Affairs Office said.
China’s foreign minister Wang Yi called Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan a “manic, irresponsible and highly irrational” act by the US, state broadcaster CCTV reported.
Wang, speaking at a meeting of Southeast Asian foreign ministers in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, said China had made the utmost diplomatic effort to avert crisis, but would never allow its core interests to be hurt.
The foreign ministers in a statement had earlier warned that volatility caused by tensions in the Taiwan Strait could lead to “miscalculation, serious confrontation, open conflicts and unpredictable consequences among major powers”.
‘Comrade Pelosi’
Unusually, the drills in six areas around Taiwan were announced with a locator map circulated by China’s official Xinhua news agency earlier this week — a factor that for some analysts and scholars shows the need to play to both domestic and foreign audiences.
On Thursday, the top eight trending items on China’s Twitter-like Weibo service were related to Taiwan, with most expressing support for the drills or fury at Pelosi.
“Let's reunite the motherland,” several users wrote.
In Beijing, security in the area around the U.S. Embassy remained unusually tight on Thursday as it has been throughout this week. There were no signs of significant protests or calls to boycott US products.
“I think [Pelosi's visit] is a good thing,” said a man surnamed Zhao in the capital's central business district. “It gives us an opportunity to surround Taiwan, then to use this opportunity to take Taiwan by force. I think we should thank Comrade Pelosi.”
Pelosi, the highest-level US visitor to Taiwan in 25 years, praised its democracy and pledged American solidarity during her brief stopover, adding that Chinese anger could not stop world leaders from travelling there.
China summoned the US ambassador in Beijing in protest against her visit and halted several agricultural imports from Taiwan.
“Our delegation came to Taiwan to make unequivocally clear that we will not abandon Taiwan,” Pelosi told Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, who Beijing suspects of pushing for formal independence — a red line for China.
“Now, more than ever, the US’s solidarity with Taiwan is crucial, and that's the message we are bringing here today.”
The US and the foreign ministers of the Group of Seven nations warned China against using Pelosi's visit as a pretext for military action against Taiwan.
White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said earlier in the week that Pelosi was within her rights to visit Taiwan, while stressing that the trip did not constitute a violation of Chinese sovereignty or America's longstanding “one-China” policy.
The US has no official diplomatic relations with Taiwan but is bound by US law to provide it with the means to defend itself.
China views visits by US officials to Taiwan as sending an encouraging signal to the pro-independence camp on the island. Taiwan rejects China’s sovereignty claims, saying only the Taiwanese people can decide the island's future.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Live-fire ‘illegitimate’ drills by China violate UN rules, Taiwan says
China is doing drills on the busiest international waterways and aviation routes, after Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan
